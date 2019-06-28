US Marshals Service for Vermont warns of phone scam

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service for Vermont is warning residents about a phone scam in which imposters posing as marshals try to collect fines.

Nationally the service says it’s received hundreds of calls from people asking them why they are seeking money from them.

Officials say the scammers who spoof the U.S. Marshals phone numbers try to collect a fine for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses, in lieu of arrest. They then tell the victims that they can buy a prepaid debit card or gift card and read the number over the phone to pay the fine.

The U.S. Marshals is urging people to report the calls to the local FBI office and Marshals office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)