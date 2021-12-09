SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - The U.S. Marshals New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force on Thursday thanked the public for their help in tracking down a “Fugitive of the Week” who was wanted on drug charges and failure to maintain his sex offender registration.

Craig Robert Wiggin, 43, whose last known address was in Rochester, New Hampshire, was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including bail violations on an original charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, failure to maintain his sex offender registration, and operating a motor vehicle after revocation or suspension.

Wiggin, who was featured as “Fugitive of the Week” on Nov. 14, was arrested in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

After he was featured, police say they received numerous tips pointing to locations in both New Hampshire and Maine. A tip that led them to Somersworth led to his arrest.

Wiggin was processed at the Somersworth Police Department and transported to Strafford County Jail, where was ordered held pending his arraignment at a later date.

