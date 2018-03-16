FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The United States, Mexico and Canada are teaming up for a World Cup bid.

Twenty-three potential locations are listed for the 2026 World Cup, including the home of the New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium.

Gillette joins 16 other cities in the United States hoping for a bid.

In a statement, the stadium said they are thrilled at the possibility of welcoming the world to a united and inclusive celebration of soccer.

