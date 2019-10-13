US Military celebrating Navy’s 244th birthday

The United States Military is celebrating the Navy’s 244th birthday on Sunday.

The Navy was founded on October 13, 1775, and is the largest naval force in the world.

The branch says it has more than 330 thousand active-duty personnel and an additional 100 thousand on ready-reserve.

It’s fleet includes aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, cruisers, destroyers, and submarines.

