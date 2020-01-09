A quarter featuring a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup will join the circulation next month.

The National Park of American Samoa Quarter is set to debut on Feb. 3, according to the United States Mint.

The Samoan fruit bats depicted on the tails side of the coin are intended to promote awareness about the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting.

“The image evokes the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring,” the U.S. Mint said. “The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the United States that is home to the Samoan fruit bat.”

Artistic Infusion Program Artist Richard Masters designed the reverse of the coin, while Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted it.

