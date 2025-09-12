BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was hurt at the U.S. Naval Academy Thursday.

Investigators responded to the academy for reports of threats made towards the academy.

The academy was put into lockdown earlier tonight after an abundance of caution.

Officials have not yet said how the person was injured, or provided any details about the threat.

