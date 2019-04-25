(WHDH) — The United States Navy has developed a new procedure for pilots to report suspected UFO sightings to their superiors.

A military official says the Navy doesn’t necessarily believe aliens are out there but there have been reports of unidentified aircraft entering restricted airspace in recent years.

The Navy added that this creates safety issues and it wants to investigate every incident.

According to another senior military official, some recent sightings involved classified military aviation programs.

