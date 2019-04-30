US News & World Report releases list of best high schools in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - US News & World Report has released its 2019 list of best high schools in Massachusetts.

Boston Latin School ranked first among all high schools in the Bay State and 33rd among all high schools in the United States, according to the latest rankings.

The publication says it ranked 17,245 schools across the United States by analyzing an array of factors, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

Boston Latin School ranked first among all schools across the country in math and reading proficiency.

US News & World Report included 342 Massachusetts schools in this year’s rankings.

Here are the top 20 schools:

Boston Latin School (Boston) Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School (Marlborough) Sturgis Charter Public School (Hyannis) Lexington High School (Lexington) Boston Latin Academy (Boston) Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton) Dover-Sherborn High School (Dover) The Bromfield School (Harvard) Belmont High School (Belmont) Manchester Essex Regional High School (Manchester) Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (Malden) John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science (Boston) Westwood High School (Westwood) Wayland High School (Wayland) Westborough High School (Westborough) Winchester High School (Winchester) Nashoba Regional (Bolton) Pioneer Charter School of Science (Everett) Wellesley High School (Wellesley) Medfield Senior High (Medfield)

