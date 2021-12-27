(WHDH) — The State Department on Monday announced a hike in passport book fees for all customers.

“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” officials said in a tweet.

Effective Monday, any adult who renews their passport by mail or files to obtain one for the first time will have to pay $130 — an 18.2 percent increase over the old fee of $110.

People under the age of 16 can obtain a passport book for $80, in addition to other fees.

The State Department offers a passport fee calculator and fee chart on its website.

