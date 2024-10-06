STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton native and Olympic bronze medalist Frederick Richard returned to Stoughton High School on Sunday for a celebration focused on his performance in Paris, where he represented his country in gymnastics.

Richard spent more than an hour in the school’s auditorium, where he did a question and answer session with those in attendance and received the key to the town.

“It was the most fun I was ever having,” Richard told 7NEWS about his experience in Paris. “Millions of people watching, the crowd going crazy.”

When asked what it was like to be back in his former school, Richard said, “It feels like a full-circle moment, I’m back in the place where I grew up but now I’m teaching the kids.”

Stoughton High School Principal Juliette Miller recalled Richard telling her he was going to go to the Olympics.

“He has made good on that, and we are so proud of him,” she said.

Frederick says he’s returning to the University of Michigan and his preparations for the 2028 games have begun.

