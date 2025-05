Fred Richard, Team USA Olympic bronze medalist and NCAA University of Michigan gymnast from Stoughton broke the World Record for backflips in 24 hours just before midnight on Saturday.

He broke the world record on the same day his nephew was born and money raised from the event will be used to buy gym equipment in Africa.

