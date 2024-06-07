(CNN) — The US military’s temporary pier off the coast of Gaza was repaired and reattached to the beach on Friday morning, after breaking apart and sustaining damage in heavy seas last week, the deputy commander of US Central Command said on Friday.

“I’m very pleased to announce that earlier this morning, in Gaza, US forces successfully attached the temporary pier to the Gaza beach. Israeli Defense Force engineers provided all the necessary support to ensure the safe emplacement of the pier to the beach,” Vice Adm. Brad Cooper told reporters on Friday. “The policy of no US boots on the ground does remain in effect. We expect to resume delivery of humanitarian assistance from the sea in the coming days.”

Earlier on Friday, a US defense official said the pier, which was constructed by the US military to transport aid into Gaza, is expected to resume operations as soon as Friday with aid distribution resuming within the next day assuming all goes to plan.

The pier broke apart and sustained damage in heavy seas last week in a major blow to the American-led effort to create a maritime corridor for humanitarian supplies into the war-torn enclave.

The pier is the result of months of work by US officials trying to come up with a way to get aid into Gaza in addition to dropping it out of planes or trucking it through border checkpoints Even though it was operational for only about a week, the pier helped deliver some 1,000 metric tons of aid into Gaza before breaking apart.

The temporary pier, called the Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS), requires very good sea conditions to operate. It cost $320 million and had only begun operating on May 17.

The JLOTS system consists of two parts: the floating pier where shipments will be offloaded and the causeway to transfer the shipments to the distribution point in Gaza.

The damage last week came after significant obstacles on distribution routes including Hamas drones and looting that delayed the deliveries. As a result, the US military had to help USAID come up with alternative, safer routes for trucks leaving the marshaling area on the beach near the pier and traveling to the warehouses.

Before then, the US had faced a number of challenges with the pier, including planning around Israel’s operations in Rafah; establishing who would transport the aid from the pier into Gaza; and logistical challenges such as sea and weather conditions.

The pier’s construction came as the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates and the death toll from Israel’s bombardment climbs. In Gaza, the entire population has faced food insecurity.

The US has made a number of air drops of humanitarian aid into Gaza in partnership with the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

US officials previously told CNN the US military is likely to operate the pier for at least three months, but the ultimate goal is to turn it into a full-time commercial operation that can be used by other countries and non-governmental organizations.

