The United States Postal Service’s price increases took effect over the weekend, meaning it will now cost more to send mail both domestically and internationally.

Forever Stamps will now cost 63 cents each, a three cent increase, and metered letters cost 60 cents.

Postcards now cost 48 cents and international letters and postcards will cost $1.48.

