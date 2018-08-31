US postal worker sentenced to 16 years behind bars for child porn

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former United States Postal service employee has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexually exploiting a child on Friday.

Stephen Mantha, 64, of Spencer, was sentenced to 196 months in prison after he admitted to accessing, producing, and possessing child pornography from his USPS computer, according to a release issued by U.S. Attorney Michael Lelling’s Office.

Investigators were alerted to suspicious internet searches being conducted on a computer at a Shrewsbury postal facility where Mantha worked as an electronic technician in the summer of 2015.

After setting up surveillance equipment, agents caught Mantha searching and viewing child pornography.

A search of Mantha’s residence resulted in the recovery of numerous thumb drives containing child pornography, including a video recorded in between 2000 or 2001 depicting Mantha sexually abusing an approximately seven-year-old boy.

Agents were able to locate and interview the boy, now an adult, who confirmed the sexual abuse.

After his sentence, Mantha must serve five years of supervised release.

