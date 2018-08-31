US postal worker sentenced to 196 months behind bars for child pornography charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A former United States Postal service employee was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of sexually exploiting a child on Friday.

Stephen Mantha, 64, of Spencer was sentenced to 196 months in prison after he admitted to accessing, producing, and possessing child pornography from his USPS computer, according to a release issued by District Attorney Michael Lelling

Investigators were alerted to suspicious internet searches being conducted on a computer at a Shrewsbury postal facility where Mantha worked as an electronic technician in the summer of 2015.

Agents set up surveillance equipment and caught Mantha searching and viewing child pornography.

A search of Mantha’s residence resulted in the recovery of numerous thumb drives containing child pornography including a video recorded in between 2000 or 2001, depicting Mantha sexually abusing an approximately seven-year-old boy.

Agents were able to locate and interview the boy, now an adult, who confirmed the sexual abuse.

Mantha will also serve five years of supervised release.

