BOSTON (WHDH) - As monkeypox cases climb worldwide, U.S. health officials say the country is prepared, should an outbreak occur.

So far, the World Health Organization has reported 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases across 12 countries, including several in the U.S.

The first confirmed U.S. case was in a Massachusetts man who is recovering in an isolation unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. Doctors are still trying to figure out how he contracted the virus, though he had recently traveled to Canada, where several cases have been confirmed.

Still, experts said the risk of a large outbreak is low.

“It’s important to remember that because it does have some resemblance to smallpox, although it produces a much less severe disease, we have all of these antiviral drugs, at least two and three different vaccines in our U.S. stockpile,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, of the Baylor College of Medicine.

The Biden administration is investigating the possibility of a vaccine for monkeypox as U.S. health officials expect more cases to be reported in the U.S.

