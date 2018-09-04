US Rep. Capuano concedes Dem primary to Pressley

U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano has conceded to Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts’ Democratic primary.

Pressley is all but certain to become the first black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts in November. A win by her would give the Democrats’ progressive wing another win in their effort to pull the party leftward.

The Associated Press has not called the race yet, deeming it too early.

Capuano told supporters “America is going to be OK” and said Pressley is going to be a good congresswoman.

Capuano would be the second Democrat and fourth House incumbent to lose a primary ahead of the November midterms. Pressley has drawn comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She ousted 10-term New York Rep. Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary in June.

There are no Republican candidates.

