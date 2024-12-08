WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan is thanking the Westford Police Department for their quick actions after a bomb threat targeted her home.

Trahan says the bomb threat occurred Saturday morning and officers responded to her home and alerted her to the incident.

In a statement, she said, “I am grateful to the excellent officers at the Westford Police Department who responded swiftly to make sure we were safe and who are now working with the United States Capitol Police and Massachusetts State Police regarding this incident…. It’s a good time to say the obvious: threats of violence and intimidation have no place in our country.”

7NEWS Security Expert Todd McGee says these types of threats are easier in an increasingly digital age.

“Interesting to see the nature of how these threats are going to show up. There was a time when we were unpacking suspicious letters and suspicious packages and now we’re on this digital platform so seeing this way of leveraging threats, it’s going to be interesting to see how our cyber sleuths will be able to bring their expertise and bring these individuals to justice,” he said.

This comes on the heels of similar threats in a very charged political climate. A number of President-elect Trump’s cabinet picks have been targeted by bomb threats in recent weeks. On the other side of the aisle, six Democratic members of Congress reported bomb threats on Thanksgiving.

So far, we don’t know if any arrests have been made in connection with the threat.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

