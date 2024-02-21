BOSTON (WHDH) - US Rep. Stephen Lynch toured two Steward Healthcare hospitals on Wednesday as the healthcare system struggles with financial issues and the governor has told them to get out of the hospital business in Massachusetts.

Lynch says he’s concerned the company has put profits over patient care.

“It’s disturbing, we’ve seen press reports that the CEO … has bought two yachts in this time frame,” Lynch said Wednesday.

Healey has accused the healthcare system of refusing to open its books to regulators, which is required under Massachusetts law.

In a letter to the CEO on Tuesday, Healey wrote, “you and your team have not been forthcoming, truthful, or responsive about what’s happening with your financial status.”

Good Samaritan Hospital President Matthew Hesketh said the hospital is doing the best it can amid a staff shortage and an influx of patients.

“I can’t speak to system-level financials, we’re focused on taking care of the patients on the front lines here,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Lynch said the situation with Steward is a “big problem” that the Commonwealth is going to “have to figure out.”

Healey set a 5 p.m. Friday deadline for Steward to turn over its financial documents. It’s unclear what will happen if it does not meet the deadline.

