DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has rejected a request to investigate unintended acceleration in Tesla electric vehicles, saying the acceleration was caused by drivers pushing the wrong pedal.

Brian Sparks of Berkeley, California, petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in December of 2019 asking for an investigation.

At the time the government had 127 owner complaints including 110 crashes and 52 injuries.

But the agency says it did not find evidence to support an investigation. It says that in every case with data available, evidence showed the problem was caused by pedal misapplication.

The agency says there is no evidence of any fault in Tesla’s accelerator pedal assemblies, motor control systems or brake systems in any of the incidents.

