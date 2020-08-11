US secures initial 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Cambridge-based Moderna

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based biotech company Moderna secured a $1.5 billion dollar deal with the United States government Tuesday in exchange for 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna has already received half a billion dollars in federal funding for vaccine development and researchers said they have entered into the human trial phase of their work.

The announcement brings the U.S. government’s commitment to early access to mRNA-1273 to up to $2.48 billion, according to a release issued by Moderna.

The US will have the option to purchase an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine once it is created.

Moderna is just one of many companies working to develop a vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that they had approved a vaccine against the virus.

Putin said that one of his two adult daughters had already been inoculated with the cleared vaccine, which he described as effective. “She’s feeling well and has a high number of antibodies,” Putin said.