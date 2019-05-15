(AP) — U.S. regulators are proposing new tools to counter the unrelenting waves of robocalls received each year in America.

The rising volume of calls in the last few years has created pressure on Congress, regulators and phone companies to act.

The Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday that it will vote in June on whether to allow to carriers block spam calls by default. Right now, customers can only request tools from their carriers or download apps from other companies to help them weed out unwanted calls.

The agency won’t require carriers to provide such services or mandate that the tools offered are free. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says, however that he wouldn’t expect companies to charge customers who need help blocking calls.

