US Sen. Warren, GOP challenger to face off in second debate

BOSTON (AP) — The second debate between two candidates running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts — Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren and Republican challenger state Rep. Geoff Diehl — is set to take place in the western part of the state.

The two will go head-to-head in a one-hour live televised debate Sunday at 7 p.m. at WGBY’s Springfield studio. The debate is sponsored by the Western Massachusetts Media Consortium.

Warren, a potential candidate in the 2020 presidential campaign, is running for her second six-year term representing Massachusetts in the Senate. Diehl co-chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign.

Warren has been a frequent critic of Trump.

A final televised debate between Warren and Diehl will take place Oct. 30 in Boston on WCVB.

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also on the ballot.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)