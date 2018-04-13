BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised more than $3 million from supporters during the first three months of the year, bringing her campaign account to $15 million as of the end of March.

Warren said 95 percent of the first quarter donations came in amounts of $50 or less.

The totals released by the Democratic incumbent’s campaign Friday show she easily outraised three Republicans vying to unseat her, each of whom raised about a tenth of what Warren raised during the same three month period.

State Rep. Geoff Diehl, who served as Donald Trump’s campaign co-chairman in Massachusetts during the 2016 election, announced he’d raised $324,000 during the first quarter of 2018.

Former Mitt Romney aide Beth Lindstrom said she collected $303,000. Businessman John Kingston said he’d raised about $275,000.

