US Senate to vote on confirmation of Walsh as next labor secretary

BOSTON (WHDH) - The United States Senate is scheduled to vote Monday on the confirmation of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh as the next secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.

President Joe Biden picked Walsh as his nomination for labor secretary back in January.

During a St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast event held Sunday, Walsh reflected on his time as mayor.

“It’s truly been an honor to serve this city and as I’ve said, I’m bringing Boston with me to Washington,” he said.

Walsh made some lighthearted jabs at his colleagues and they had some for him too.

“Most of all, I’ll miss Marty Walsh because he’s a hot shot now and doesn’t need to suck up to us anymore,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said.

Sen. Richard Burr added, “Tom Brady’s proven that a Massachusetts guy can hop on I-95, go south, and do good things.”

Walsh, a Dorchester Democrat, hit it off with fellow Irishman Biden in 2007 at a Beacon Hill event.

He would be 11th in line for the presidency if confirmed by the Senate.

City Council President Kim Janey is slated to take over as Boston mayor if Walsh is confirmed, becoming the first woman and the first Black person to lead the city.

“I’m so thankful that five of my colleagues have already offered to drive me to Logan Airport and drop me off,” Walsh joked. “Thank you but I’m all set. To my friend Janey who got there first, she’ll be dropping me off at a Silver Line stop and waving goodbye”

Walsh’s confirmation voted is slated to be at 5:30 p.m.

