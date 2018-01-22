US Sens. Warren, Markey vote against temporary funding bill

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey have voted against a bill aimed at reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8.

The two Massachusetts Democrats were among 18 senators who opposed the deal.

Warren pointed to a lack of an agreement to protect an estimated 800,000 “Dreamers,” who were brought to the country as children and are now here illegally.

Markey also cited the young immigrants and the lack of sufficient aid for Puerto Rico and communities devastated by the opioid crisis for his opposition.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to begin debating an immigration bill by Feb. 8.

Warren said the country needs new laws, not new promises.

The Senate still must vote on final passage to send the bill to the House.

