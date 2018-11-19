(WHDH) — With Thanksgiving just days away, the holiday travel rush is set to be the busiest it’s been in more than a dozen years.

AAA predicts that upwards of 54 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.

That’s a nearly five percent jump from last year and the highest number since 2005.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans traveling by car, you could be in for a particularly long journey.

Global mobility analytics company INRIX predicts travel times in the nation’s most congested cities could be up to four times longer than normal.

Those travel times start increasing Monday.

