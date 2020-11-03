US stock futures lose steam as election results trickle in

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 file photo, a giant American Flag hangs on the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(CNN) — US stock futures went on a rollercoaster ride during after-hours trading Tuesday as election night results trickled in.

Dow futures were down 280 points, or 1%, around 9:40 p.m. ET after having risen more than 200 points earlier Tuesday evening. S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% and Nasdaq futures rose 0.9%.

Uncertainty is the enemy of markets. Investors are hoping that a decisive winner emerges, sooner rather than later. Crucially, that would mean the nightmare scenario of a contested election is avoided.

In short, election results hinting at a clear winner should boost futures, and vice versa.

US stocks posted strong gains during Election Day.

The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July. The S&P 500 closed 1.8% higher, its best day in a month. The Nasdaq Composite finished 1.9% higher — its best performance since mid-October.

Hopes for more government spending to help the economic recovery in the near-term boosted markets and riskier investments like stocks. The gains also reflected Wall Street’s bet that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the election.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said Tuesday there’s a good chance the winner will be declared Tuesday night because swing states like Florida, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina will report results quickly. That certainty would also likely be a boost to markets.

Investors are also closely watching the results in the race for control of the US Senate. If Democrats appear poised to retake control of the Senate, that could pave the way to robust fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending — two things markets crave. However, it could also lead to higher taxes that would cut into corporate profits.

Looking ahead, Wendy’s, Allstate and Hilton report earnings on Wednesday.

— CNN’s Matt Egan and Anneken Tappe contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.