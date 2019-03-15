US sues City of Quincy for allegedly dumping sewage, untreated water into Boston Harbor

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. is suing the city of Quincy after officials determined it is violating the Clean Water Act by discharging sewage and untreated wastewater into Boston Harbor, Dorchester Bay, Quincy Bay, and other waterways.

A complaint released Friday by U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Environmental Protection Agency Acting REgional Administrator Deb Szaro alleges that water quality samples from 2009 through 2018 demonstrated that Quincy discharged pollutants, including the bacteria commonly known as E. coli and Enteroccous, onto Quincy beaches and tidal areas along the coastline.

It also alleges that water quality samples taken from Quincy Bay, Sagamore Creek, Town Brook, Town River Bay and Furnace Brook from the period 2009 through 2013 showed the discharge of ammonia, surfactants and pharmaceutical compounds, which are indicative of sewage waste.

The city’s sanitary sewer system has also overflowed on numerous occasions, resulting in discharges of sewage and untreated wastewater.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said, “The Clean Water Act is designed to protect the waters of the United States for the health and enjoyment of its citizens. This complaint demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that our waters and beaches are protected from discharges such as raw sewage and seeks to require that the City of Quincy take the important and necessary steps to do so.”

The Clean Water Act provides for monetary daily penalties of $37,500 for each violation that occurred on or before Nov. 2, 2015, and $54,833 for each violation occurring after Nov. 2, 2015.

