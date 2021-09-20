(CNN) — The United States plans to ease travel restrictions on visitors from Europe and the United Kingdom starting in November, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Monday.

The United States will require that adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States be fully vaccinated, another source familiar with the matter said, implementing what the source described as strict protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19 from passengers who are flying internationally to the US.

The White House was preparing to make the announcement later Monday, including additional elements to the plan for international travel. The Financial Times was first to report the news.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

