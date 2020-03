WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump says the United States will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom, beginning Friday for 30 days amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made during an Oval Office address Thursday night.

