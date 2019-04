US warns travelers about kidnapping risk in 35 countries

WASHINGTON (AP/WHDH) — The risk of being kidnapped or taken hostage is being added to the travel advisories issued by the State Department.

State Department advisories have until now included warnings about such things as crime, civil unrest or the potential for terrorism. The new “K” indicator for the potential to be kidnapped is being issued for 35 countries.

The department says the new category was added as part of an effort to give Americans comprehensive information about travel safety.

Among the countries making the initial list are Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Mali, Mexico, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russian Federation, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine (in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine), Venezuela, and Yemen.

The new designation comes days after the release of a California woman who had been held for a week after being kidnapped by gunmen in a national park in Uganda.

For more details, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)