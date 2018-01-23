2 12-year-olds charged with cyberstalking in girl’s suicide

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two 12-year-olds in Florida have been charged with cyberstalking in connection with the death of a middle school student who killed herself two weeks ago.

Panama City Beach officials said in a news release that the circumstances around the death of 12-year-old Gabriella Green on Jan. 10 led to the arrests of the two Surfside Middle School students.

The news release said investigators were made aware of the potential cyberbullying against the girl, which led them to examine several cellphones and social media accounts. They interviewed two suspects who confessed to cyberbullying.

Gabriella’s mother, Tanya Green, told the News Herald the arrests “were gratifying” but added she puts the blame on parents and the school system.

