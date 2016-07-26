Colorado SWAT team grants wishes for sick kids

DENVER, CO (WHDH) — SWAT teams are used to keeping people safe, but one squad in Colorado is changing the game by granting wishes.

They are teaming up with young children who have serious illnesses, and, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation, these kids are getting to live out their dream of being on the force.

For the last two years, 13-year-old Madison Young has been battling leukemia.

Now, thanks to the foundation and the sheriff’s officer, Young and group of kids just like her got the chance to be a member of the Adams County Sheriff’s SWAT team.

Each of the kids is suffering from, or has suffered from, a life-threatening illness, but for one day they got to do what the pros do, like firing weapons, making arrests and taking part in police chases.

For a handful of the kids, it was a glimpse into a life they one day want to live, but for all the families it was a glimpse into a life without limitation.

Several kids said after the day’s experience, they’d like to be law enforcement officers.