Costa Rica’s volcano erupts, sending ash into the air

Costa Rica’s Turriabla volcano erupted early Monday morning, lighting up the sky.

The eruption took place shortly before 3 a.m. local time.

According to Costa Rica’s Volcano and Seismology Observatory, a second eruption occurred later that same morning, sending ash and smoke 13,000 feet into the air.

Authorities have temporarily closed Costa Rica’s international airport following the explosions, fearing the volcanic ash could cause problems for planes.

