Dallas police say nothing found in garage search

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police officials have issued an all-clear after searching for a suspicious person in a parking garage next to its headquarters.

A Dallas police spokeswoman said earlier Saturday that the department tightened security after receiving an anonymous threat against law enforcement across the city.

The department says on Twitter that it searched the garage with officers and dogs to ensure a report of a suspicious person was thoroughly investigated.

The city is on edge since a sniper opened fire on officers guiding a protest march two days ago, killing five officers.

The police department asked media outlets not to broadcast live near the headquarters for the safety of officers. They say the headquarters building is not on lockdown and that no shots have been fired. They also say SWAT officers set off a device to enter a locked fence.

A street in front of the department’s headquarters and a nearby light rail station were closed. The Dallas Transit agency cited “police activity.”

An armored vehicle was moved to near the department’s downtown headquarters late Saturday afternoon and heavily armed officers were seen walking nearby.

Other departments around the country have also been receiving threats. They follow videos involving police shootings of black men in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the killing of five police officers by a sniper in Dallas.

Search has concluded. — Dallas Police Depart (@DallasPD) July 10, 2016

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)