Florida university says no alcohol at Greek events for now

MIAMI (AP) — Florida International University has banned alcohol from all fraternity and sorority events for the rest of this school year.

President Mark Rosenberg also said in a statement on Monday that the school will have zero tolerance for infractions at the school’s 16 Greek chapters in the future.

Rosenberg suspended fraternities and sororities Dec. 15, citing “growing concerns” about Greek life at FIU and around the country. He said campus officials and Greek organizations used the pause to review policies. The FIU suspensions followed the death of a 20-year-old fraternity pledge at Florida State University in November and a string of other deaths at frat parties and initiations around the country.

The Miami Herald reports FIU slapped Tau Kappa Epsilon and Phi Gamma Delta with two-year suspensions, while Pi Kappa Phi was suspended for a undetermined amount of time.

