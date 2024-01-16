(CNN) — A new official portrait of King Charles III that will hang in public buildings in the United Kingdom.

The photograph, which was taken in Windsor Castle last year, shows the king wearing a Royal Navy Admiral of the Fleet uniform adorned with medals.

Public bodies such as courts, schools and councils can request free oak-framed copies of the portrait, which was taken by photographer Hugo Burnand.

The framed portrait measures 64 centimeters (25 inches) by 51 centimeters (20 inches).

British photographer Burnand has long held close ties to the royal family, taking official pictures at Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation. He also took the official photos for both Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, and William and Catherine’s wedding in 2011.

“Official portraits of Queen Elizabeth II are currently on display in many public institutions, and the offering of the new official portrait of King Charles III will enable organisations across the UK to carry on that tradition,” the UK Cabinet Office said in a press statement last year.

However, the portrait scheme, which has a £8 million ($10.1 million) price tag, has faced criticism, with anti-monarchy group Republic describing it as a “shameful waste of money.”

“At a time when a majority of local councils are raising taxes and cutting public services, when schools and hospitals are struggling, to spend even £1 ($1.2) on this nonsense would be £1 too much,” Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said following the government’s announcement in April.

The UK’s Cabinet Office said in a press release Monday that the king’s portrait will “reflect the new era in our history.”

It is not yet clear how many public bodies have requested a portrait, with the Cabinet Office telling CNN Tuesday that it did not have the figures.

Ordered portraits are due to be delivered from February onwards and commercial copies will be made available, the government said.

