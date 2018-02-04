Man arrested after trying to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey at a concert

ORLANDO (WHDH) - A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after an attempted kidnapping of singer Lana Del Rey. Michael Hunt of Riverview, Florida is charged with aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon.

Hunt had tickets to Del Rey’s concert at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and reportedly brought a knife. Officers were able to stop Hunt before he was able to make contact with Del Rey.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Hunt has served five prison terms on charges of burglary, grand theft auto, grand theft with a firearm, forgery, and possession and sale of marijuana.

Hunt’s Facebook page featured many pictures of the singer, with one saying “I love you so much, I missed you for so long” and another one saying “Forever Yours.”

