MI kitten rescued after being found hanging by neck in crawlspace

SAGINAW, MI (WHDH) –Saginaw County Animal Care and Control in Saginaw, MI said a female kitten was rescued after she was found hanging by the neck in a crawlspace. Officials said it was clear the kitten had been hanging there for several hours.

Courtney Neiderquill came home from work and heard a strange noise. “So we looked under the cupboard and you could see there was a tiny hole and it’s head was popping up through it,” she said.

The kitten had slipped into Neiderquill’s crawlspace and up under the kitchen sink. She immediately called the Thomas Township Fire Department for help.

“When they finally cut a little slit and found the body hanging straight down it was dangling by it’s neck,” said Neiderquill.

The firefighters freed the kitten, who appeared as though she was trying to escape the cold, and Saginaw County Animal Care and Control took her to safety.

SCACC says the kitten, now named Muffin, is doing well.

A SCACC employee said Muffin is, “incredibly lucky, she’s a strong little girl.”

Neiderquill is now considering adopting Muffin.

