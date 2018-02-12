MI kitten rescued after hanging by neck in crawlspace for hours

SAGINAW, MI (WHDH) –Saginaw County Animal Care and Control in Saginaw, MI said a kitten was rescued after hanging for several hours by the neck in a crawlspace.

Courtney Neiderquill came home from work to hear a strange noise. “So we looked under the cupboard and you could see there was a tiny hole and it’s head was popping up through it.”

The kitten had gotten into her crawlspace and up under the kitchen sink. She immediately called the Thomas Township Fire Department for help.

“When they finally cut a little slit and found the body hanging straight down it was dangling by it’s neck,” said Neiderquill.

The firefighters freed the kitten, who appeared as though she was trying to escape the cold, and Saginaw County Animal Care and Control took the her to safety.

SCACC says the kitten, now named Muffin, is doing well.

One of the employees there said, “She could’ve been injured very badly because she was hanging like that for a while and to be able to get her out the firemen had to use their tools and cut around her to get her out. She’s incredibly lucky, she’s a strong little girl.”

Neiderquill said she is now considering adopting Muffin.

