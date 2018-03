Isaiah Stephens is barely old enough to drive, but he can be seen all over Fair Bluff, North Carolina delivering hot meals, running errands for the Red Cross, carrying bags of ice and more for flood victims.

Other volunteers call him a hero, but he says he just wants to get people’s minds off of the tragic situation.

“It makes me feel sad, but I don’t like to show it, so if I keep a smile on my face, I can bring a smile to others,” Stephens said.

