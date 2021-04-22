Officials: Man struck, killed on highway after falling from motorcycle during dangerous stunt

(WHDH) — A man was run over by at least two vehicles on Wednesday after he fell from his motorcycle while attempting a dangerous stunt on a busy highway, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Florida, pronounced the 31-year-old motorcyclist dead at the scene, WKMG-TV reported, citing Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was riding in a northbound lane when he stood on the seat of his Honda motorcycle, raised his hands outward, lost control, and fell to the ground, according to the news outlet.

He was then reportedly run over by a Chevrolet Equinox, a Hyundai Sante Fe, and possibly other vehicles.

An investigation remains ongoing.

