TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province says it will allow the sale of cannabis in private retail stores next April and the online sale of pot this fall.

Marijuana will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17. In the meantime, its provinces are working out issues concerning regulations.

Ontario’s new conservative government announced Monday it is scrapping the previous administration’s plan to allow pot sales only in government-run stores.

Ontario will allow cannabis to be purchased online through a government run website when legalization takes effect in three months. Pot won’t be in stores until April 1.

Private store models are also being implemented in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli says municipalities will be able to opt out of hosting any cannabis shops initially.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)