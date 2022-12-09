Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of former U.S. Marine and businessman Paul Whelan, remains hopeful her brother will be released from Russian detention.

“He wants something done,” says Whelan. “He wants to come home.”

While pleading for her brother’s release, Elizabeth is also celebrating the recent release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who arrived in Texas Friday morning after being freed in a prisoner swap for a Russian arms dealer.

“For any American to be wrongfully detained overseas is an ordeal that has to come to an end,” says Elizabeth Whelan.

Griner spent 10 months locked up in Russia after being sentenced to nine years in prison for having cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport back in February.

Paul Whelan, who Russia claims is an American spy, has been held in Russia for four years. President Biden says his administration will not give up on bringing Whelan home.

Whelan’s sister is making sure her fight continues, as she vows to keep heading to Washington, D.C. to advocate for her brother.

