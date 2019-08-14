Raccoon warned after deputies catch it ‘burglarizing’ vending machine

(WHDH) — A raccoon that was found peering out of the bottom of a vending machine at a high school in Florida was let go with just a warning on Wednesday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the tiny critter sitting under a row of Pop Tarts.

“This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School,” the department said in a tweet.

Officials did not say if the raccoon helped itself to a snack while in the machine.

