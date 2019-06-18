Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday

(WHDH) — The Golden State Warriors stole a road game during the NBA Finals, securing free tacos for all of America.

Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers ordering online or via the Taco Bell app can score the free taco at any time on Tuesday.

No purchase is necessary but customers will be limited to just one taco.

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

