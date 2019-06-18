Taco Bell giving away free tacos on Tuesday

(WHDH) — The Golden State Warriors stole a road game during the NBA Finals, securing free tacos for all of America.
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos on Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Customers ordering online or via the Taco Bell app can score the free taco at any time on Tuesday.
No purchase is necessary but customers will be limited to just one taco.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)