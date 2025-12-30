BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the JFK Library Foundation, Tatiana Schlossberg has died at the age of 35.

Schlossberg was an environmental journalist and author, as well as a science and climate reporter for the New York Times. She also wrote for other publications such as The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, and Bloomberg.

Schlossberg is the granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy and daughter of Caroline Kennedy.

In May 2024, Schlossberg was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia which was found after she gave birth to her second child.

Schlossberg revealed her terminal diagnosis in November.

In her essay revealing her diagnosis, Schlossberg said, “I wasn’t sick, I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew. I regularly ran five to ten miles in Central Park. I once swam three miles across the Hudson River — eerily, to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” she wrote.

