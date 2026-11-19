NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market tumbled again as AI stocks kept falling on worries their boom may be over. Thursday’s losses came even though a leading AI lab, Anthropic, found a strong welcome for the debut of its own stock on Wall Street. The S&P 500 dropped 2% for a sixth straight loss. That’s its longest losing streak since 2024, and it’s down 8.2% from its record set last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.2%, while the Nasdaq composite sank 2.3%. The losses were widespread, and more than 90% of the stocks that make up the S&P 500 fell.

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NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. stock market is tumbling again Thursday as beaten-down stocks tied to artificial intelligence keep falling on worries their breathtaking boom may be over. That was even though Anthropic found a strong welcome on Wall Street following the debut of the AI lab’s stock.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.8% and is heading toward a sixth straight loss. That would be its longest such streak in two and a half years, and it’s down 8% from its all-time high set last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,003 points, or 2%, with an hour remaining in trading, while the Nasdaq composite was down 2%.

It was a nearly total wipeout on Wall Street, and more than 90% of the stocks within the S&P 500 index fell.

Leading them downward was Williams-Sonoma, which dropped 15.3% after the company behind Pottery Barn and West Elm reported revenue for the latest quarter that was just below Wall Street’s forecast. It also stuck with its forecast for how much revenue it will make throughout 2026, and the midpoint of that range was below what analysts were expecting.

Walmart sank 1.2% even though it reported profit and revenue for the latest quarter that edged past analysts’ expectations.

Earlier in the morning, AI-related stocks seemed to be doing well enough to more than make up for such losses.

The S&P 500 jumped as much as 1.3% as the AI industry rallied after Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, sold its stock at a price of $83 each in its initial public offering. That’s more than the $70 to $78 it earlier thought it would get, and its price quickly surged above $115 after it began trading on the Nasdaq shortly before noon.

Anthropic later pared its gain to $95.41, still up 15%.

Even before its stock began trading, the strong demand for Anthropic’s IPO appeared to demonstrate faith remains among investors about the AI revolution. The industry needed a boost following sharp drops for AI-related stocks on worries their prices shot too high in the frenzy around the technology and were bound to deflate.

But AI stocks quickly returned to their jittery ways.

Micron Technology, whose sales of memory for computers have soared because of the AI boom, initially rallied 7.8% before swinging to a loss of 1.8%.

CoreWeave, a company that buys AI chips and rents out access to them to customers over the cloud, went from a 10.5% leap in the morning to a drop of 5.5%.

Nvidia erased its early gain of 4.7% and flipped to a loss of 2.7%. The chip company has been the face of the AI boom, and its stock has struggled with the worries that have been dogging the entire industry.

At first it was the longstanding criticism that AI stocks had gone into a bubble after shooting so high, along with doubts that AI could produce enough profit and productivity to make the massive investments in data centers worth it. Then it was worries that high interest rates would mean less borrowed money to fund the industry’s growth. Then came this month’s sweeping victories for Democrats in the U.S. midterm elections, which raised concerns about more regulation for AI.

Most recently, it was the sudden resignation of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO. He had been one of AI’s biggest evangelists and helped build interest in the industry while also using some of Nvidia’s massive profits to further fund its growth.

Other stocks in the AI industry, meanwhile, offered some more encouraging signals.

Palo Alto Networks climbed 5.4% after the AI cybersecurity company topped analysts’ expectations for profit and revenue in the latest quarter. It also agreed to buy Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight AI models, to help customers adopt AI securely. The all-stock deal is valued at $4.5 billion.

Everpure, a company that helps businesses manage and store their data, said its revenue jumped 51% last quarter from a year earlier in part because of AI-related offerings. That was more than analysts expected, as was its profit for the quarter. Everpure’s stock rose 6.2%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased as the drops for stock prices sent investors toward investments seen as safer.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.05% from 5.07% Wednesday, after flipping between modest gains and losses.

Also weighing on yields were a couple reports on the U.S. economy that came in weaker than economists expected. One said slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, though the number remains relatively low compared with history. Another said manufacturing growth in the mid-Atlantic region is slowing by more than economists expected.

In stock markets abroad, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%. Helping to lead the way was SoftBank Group, which climbed 4.6%. It was an early investor in OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and competitor to Anthropic.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.4% thanks to strength for its stocks tied to the AI boom, but indexes were weaker elsewhere in Asia and in Europe. Germany’s DAX lost 1.1%.

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