Woman captures video of cougar dragging deer across her yard

(WHDH) — A Canadian woman found a cougar feeding on a deer in her backyard and captured stunning video as the animal dragged its prey across her lawn.

Marnie Robinson, of Port Alberni, had returned home from dropping her kids off at school when she heard an attention-grabbing noise in her backyard.

When she went to investigate, she saw a deer lying on its back flailing its legs, before she spotted the cougar.

“I watched through my kitchen window, about 40 to 50 feet away,” she told media in Canada. “The cougar was so calm. It barely moved, except for its tail wagging.”

Robinson said she started taking photos of the animal and once it spotted her, it couldn’t take its eyes off of her.

She also added that it’s not unusual to see deer in her yard, as well as the occasional bear, but it was the first time she has seen a cougar.

The shocking clip has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

